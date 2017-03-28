Football: Baron Browning out for spring with shoulder injury

Ohio State freshman linebacker Baron Browning will miss the remainder of spring practice with a shoulder injury, OSU coach Urban Meyer said Tuesday.

Browning re-injured his shoulder he hurt during high school and Meyer said he underwent surgery Tuesday. Jeremy Birmingham of Land of 10 reported that it was a torn labrum.

Sources have informed me its a torn labrum for Baron Browning, surgery this morning. Out for spring. — Jeremy Birmingham (@Birm) March 28, 2017

Browning, a five-star recruit from Texas, is one of 10 early enrollees for the Buckeyes.

Meyer said Browning will be full-speed by June and ready for fall camp.