Football: Former Ohio State wide receiver James Clark reportedly transfers to Virginia Tech

James Clark will be playing football for a different team this season. The former Buckeye has found a new home with Virginia Tech, per Chris Boyle of the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

Clark was rarely utilized in the Ohio State offense, grabbing just six catches for 47 yards through four years in Columbus, all of which came last season.

The New Smyrna Beach, Florida, native will be ready to play immediately for the Hokies as a graduate transfer. Standing at 5-foot-10, Clark brings a speed threat to an already quick receiving corp.

Clark committed to Virginia Tech after his visit on March 14.