Football: Lou Holtz and Phil Knight named honorary coaches for spring game

Hall of Fame coach Lou Holtz and NIKE Inc. Chairman Emeritus Phil Knight will be serving as honorary coaches for the Ohio State football team during the spring game on April 15, the university announced in a release. Holtz and Knight will be guest coaches of the scarlet and gray teams.

Holtz is a former assistant under Woody Hayes and helped lead OSU to the 1968 national championship, and has a college coaching career that spanned 41 years. Knight is the co-founder of NIKE, and became the company’s chairman emeritus after serving as president for 26 years.

A close of friend of Meyer’s, Holtz was in attendance for last year’s Student Appreciation Day. Nike has been the clothing partner of the university for more than 20 years.

“I am very close to each of these individuals and I have enjoyed their friendship over many years,” Meyer said in a statement. “But even more I respect the impact they have had on Ohio State and college football. I am looking forward to having Coach Holtz and Phil Knight on our campus as guest coaches, and I am very appreciative they want to take part in and support our spring game.”

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. in Ohio Stadium on April 15.