Gallery: Arnold Sports Festival 2017

Thousands gathered at the Greater Columbus Convention Center for the 2017 Arnold Fitness EXPO which featured over 1,000 booths on March 4. Credit: Tia Williams | Lantern Reporter
Breanna Gesrochers from Boston, Massachusetts, poses with a giant barbell at the Magnum booth at the Arnold Fitness EXPO at the Greater Columbus Convention Center on March 4. Credit: Tia Williams | Lantern Reporter
An attendee holds a prop weight and poses for a picture at the Arnold Expo on March 5. Credit: Deepti Hossain | Senior Lantern Reporter
Rogue’s booth features a fitness challenge for friends to compete to be the fastest to go through monkey bars and a rock climbing wall at the Arnold Fitness EXPO at the Greater Columbus Convention Center on March 4. Credit: Tia Williams | Lantern Reporter
A girl sit's on her father's shoulders at the Arnold Expo on Sunday, March 6 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center on March 5. Credit: Deepti Hossain | Senior Lantern Reporter
Philip Glover from Grottoes, Virginia, brought his dog Ginger who sat on his shoulder while at the Arnold Fitness EXPO at the Greater Columbus Convention Center on March 4. Credit: Tia Williams | Lantern Reporter
Derek Grosse and Clayton Edwards put their differences aside for the Arnold Fitness EXPO at the Greater Columbus Convention Center on March 4. Credit: Tia Williams | Lantern Reporter
Paige Hathaway, who has 3.9 million followers on Instagram, demonstrates the “Sweet Sweat” product at the Sports Research booth at the Arnold Fitness EXPO at the Greater Columbus Convention Center on March 4. Credit: Tia Williams | Lantern Reporter
Stipe Miocic, UFC heavyweight champion from Cleveland, Ohio, poses with fans at the Arnold Fitness EXPO at the Greater Columbus Convention Center on March 4. Credit: Tia Williams | Lantern Reporter
Hafthor Bjornsson prepares before the final event of the 2017 Arnold Strongman Classic on March 5. Credit: Deepti Hossain | Senior Lantern Reporter
Players compete in the Arnold Classic Chess Tournament, which returned for its third year at the Arnold Sports Festival on March 5. Credit: Deepti Hossain | Senior Lantern Reporter
Athletes compete in amateur boxing at the Arnold Sports Festival on March 5. Credit: Deepti Hossain | Senior Lantern Reporter
Athletes compete in wrestling at the Arnold Sports Festival on March 5. Credit: Deepti Hossain | Senior Lantern Reporter
Individuals perform a yoga exercise at the Arnold Sports Festival on March 5. Credit: Deepti Hossain | Senior Lantern Reporter
Rowers compete during the Arnold Indoor Rowing Challenge, hosted by the Greater Columbus Rowing Association at the Arnold Sports Festival on March 5. Credit: Deepti Hossain | Senior Lantern Reporter
Fencers practice before competing at the Arnold Sports Festival on March 5. Credit: Deepti Hossain | Senior Lantern Reporter