Gallery: Columbus Metropolitan Library Northside Branch begins new chapter

The Northside Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library is currently located in a bus in the Kroger parking lot at the corner of North High Street and King Avenue. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Social Media Editor
The exterior of the new Northside Branch features large glass windows facing North High Street. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Social Media Editor
The main floor will house a kids' library and the branch's circulation desk. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
The library's first floor will house a cafe and a fish tank. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
The branch will have four group study rooms as well as a quiet reading room. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
Three meeting rooms, which will be divided by an accordion wall, will be available on the library's first floor. The rooms will feature a whiteboard wall. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
Ramps guide patrons from the first floor, which will house most of the libraries collection, to the third floor reading room. The Northside Branch will also be the first location with an elevator. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
Unlike traditional libraries, the Northside Branch will feature lower shelves and an open-concept design. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
Window seating areas will face North High Street, helping to integrate the library with the surrounding neighborhood. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
A separate room on the third floor will be available for teens, and will include computers and books for the age group. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
Artwork from local artists will be featured on the third floor of the library. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
The third floor of the Northside Branch will feature computers, an adult learning lab and views spanning North High Street. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
A view of North High Street from the third floor of the Northside Branch. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
The library will be located at the corner of North High Street and McMillen Avenue. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
Natural light played a large role in the design of the new Northside Branch, which planners expect will serve as a community center for the University District. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
The Northside Branch will be one of ten new or recently renovated Columbus Metropolitan Library branches in Franklin County. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
Plans for the Northside Branch lined the walls of the construction office. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Social Media Editor
The Northside Branch will feature about 14,500 items, 13,000 of which will be books. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
The Northside Branch will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
The library will also have a learning lab with adult programming such as job application assistance and resume building workshops as well as a homework help center for kids K-12. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor