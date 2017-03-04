Gallery: Purdue upsets Ohio State in Big Ten women’s basketball tournament, 71-60

Ohio State junior guard Kelsey Mitchell (3) facilitates the offense against Purdue during the Boilermakers' 71-60 win against the Buckeyes at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 4. Credit: Ashley Nelson | Sports Director
Ohio State junior guard Kelsey Mitchell (3) attempts a layup during the Buckeyes' 71-60 loss against Purdue in the Big Ten tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 4. Credit: Ashley Nelson | Sports Director
Players on Ohio State's bench excitedly jump up to celebrate during the Buckeyes' 71-60 loss against Purdue in the Big Ten tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 4. Credit: Ashley Nelson | Sports Director
Players on Ohio State's bench stand and cheers during the Buckeyes' 71-60 loss against Purdue in the Big Ten tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 4. Credit: Ashley Nelson | Sports Director
Ohio State senior forward Shayla Cooper (32) dribbles against Purdue senior guard Ashley Morrissette (1) during the Buckeyes' 71-60 loss against Purdue in the Big Ten tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 4. Credit: Ashley Nelson | Sports Director
Ohio State mascot Brutus Buckeye dances during the Buckeyes' 71-60 loss against Purdue in the Big Ten tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 4. Credit: Ashley Nelson | Sports Director
Ohio State redshirt junior guard Linnae Harper (15) shoots a 3-pointer during the Buckeyes' 71-60 loss against Purdue in the Big Ten tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 4. Credit: Ashley Nelson | Sports Director
Ohio State freshman guard Kiara Lewis (23) attempts a shot during the Buckeyes' 71-60 loss against Purdue in the Big Ten tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 4. Credit: Ashley Nelson | Sports Director
Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff looks at the referees in disgust during the Buckeyes' 71-60 loss against Purdue in the Big Ten tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 4. Credit: Ashley Nelson | Sports Director
Purdue freshman forward Ae'Rianna Harris (32) wins the opening tip against Ohio State freshman forward Tori McCoy at the beginning of the Boilermakers' 71-60 win against the Buckeyes at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 4. Credit: Ashley Nelson | Sports Director
Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff stares at the ground in despair during the Buckeyes' 71-60 loss against Purdue in the Big Ten tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 4. Credit: Ashley Nelson | Sports Director
The Purdue Boilermakers upset top-seeded Ohio State in the 2017 Big Ten women’s basketball tournament.