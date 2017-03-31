Home » Lantern TV » Give Back, Go Forward Program allows Opportunity for Free College Credit

Give Back, Go Forward Program allows Opportunity for Free College Credit

By : swires.4@osu.edu March 31, 2017 0

Ohio State announced this week their participation in the Ohio Department of Higher Education’s Give Back, Go Forward program. Franklin County residents aged 60 and older volunteer their time in exchange for free college credit at Ohio State

