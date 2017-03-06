Ohio State is offering a new class this semester that aims to tackle misunderstandings about Muslims in America and also takes a look at the role they have played in the United States. This video gives you an inside look at that class through an interview with the professor and a student.
Home » Lantern TV » Islam in the United States: New class at OSU
Related Posts
Representation, mental health focus of USG debate
March 3, 2017
Scarlet Scoop: New lottery required for third and fourth-year students to live on-campus
March 2, 2017