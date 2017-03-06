Home » Lantern TV » Islam in the United States: New class at OSU

Islam in the United States: New class at OSU

By : bernard.185@osu.edu March 5, 2017 0

Please follow and like us:
Facebook
Google+
Twitter

Ohio State is offering a new class this semester that aims to tackle misunderstandings about Muslims in America and also takes a look at the role they have played in the United States. This video gives you an inside look at that class through an interview with the professor and a student.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Copyright 2017 - The Lantern