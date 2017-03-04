Men’s basketball: Ohio State drops final regular-season game to Indiana in defensive letdown

Please follow and like us:

Ohio State men’s basketball coach Thad Matta said the Buckeyes defense would have to be at an “all-time high” on Saturday against Indiana to close out the regular season with a win.

It was quite the opposite.

The Indiana Hoosiers (17-14, 7-11 Big Ten) defeated Ohio State 96-92 on Senior Day at the Schottenstein Center, shooting 59 percent from the field and 65 percent in the first half.

Indiana junior guard Robert Johnson led all scorers with 26 points and snapped his shooting slump by making 10-of-17 shots from the field, including 5 of 8 from 3. Sophomore center Thomas Bryant, redshirt junior guard Josh Newkirk and junior guard James Blackmon were also in double figures with 16, 18 and 22, respectively.

Junior forward Jae’Sean Tate led the Buckeyes with 20 points. Sophomore guard C.J. Jackson, and sophomore guard JaQuan Lyle each had 18 points, while redshirt junior center Trevor Thompson added 19.

Indiana started the game making its first six shots and 13 of its first 15. The Hoosiers dismantled OSU’s defense, shooting 64.7 percent in the first half with seven makes from 3-point range. They led 54-40 at the half.

Just two minutes into the second half, OSU made its run. Starting with a layup from junior forward Jae’Sean Tate and a 3 by sophomore guard C.J. Jackson, the Buckeyes went on a 10-0 run before the first media timeout, cutting the deficit to four.

Less than three minutes later, back-to-back 3s from senior guard Marc Loving and Jackson grabbed OSU its first lead of the game, 62-61.

However, Blackmon ended that short-lived lead on the next possession with a 3 of his own. Tate tied the game with a layup at 64, but Indiana took command of the game from there with a 10-0 run. At the final media timeout, the Hoosiers led 84-74.

With under a minute to play, Thompson made a layup under the rim, then Newkirk turned the ball over to the Buckeyes. Thompson converted again, bringing the score to 89-85 Indiana.

After Tate’s back-to-back layups brought the score to 93-89, sophomore forward Juwan Morgan missed both free throws, giving OSU a chance to cut into the lead. Tate missed a 3 from the right wing, but Jackson made a shot from deep on the next possession to cut the Hoosier lead to 94-92 with 3.3 seconds remaining.

Blackmon was fouled with 2.7 seconds left, and iced the game with two free throws.

OSU shot 53 percent from the field compared to the Hoosiers 59 percent. Both teams made 12 shots from 3 and shot over 50 percent beyond the arc.