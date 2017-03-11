Men’s basketball: Ohio State not selected to National Invitational Tournament, would have accepted bid

The Ohio State men’s basketball team (17-15, 7-11 Big Ten) was not invited to the National Invitational Tournament. According to team sources, OSU would have accepted a bid.

Last season, OSU was the No. 3 seed and defeated Akron in the first round before losing to No. 2 seed Florida in the second round.

Adam Jardy of the Dispatch reported earlier this week that OSU signed a non-binding agreement with the NCAA to play in the NIT.

OSU practiced for the first time on Sunday since its 66-57 loss to Rutgers in the first round of the Big Ten tournament on Wednesday.