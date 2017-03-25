Men’s hockey: Calgary Flames sign Josh Healey to entry-level deal

Please follow and like us:

The Calgary Flames of the National Hockey League announced Saturday that Ohio State men’s hockey senior defenseman Josh Healey has been signed to a two-year, entry-level contract that starts in the 2017-18 season. The Edmonton, Alberta-native will join the Flames AHL affiliate, the Stockton Heat, later this week on an amateur try-out.

Healey led all Buckeye defensemen this season with 25 points (four goals, 21 assists) in 35 games. He racked up a combined 60 points (12 goals, 48 assists) in his four years with the Scarlet and Gray.

The senior attended a Flames development camp in 2016, which he told CalgaryFlames.com was a “really big influence” when it came time to sign with an NHL club after the OSU’s season ended with a 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota-Duluth in the first round of the NCAA tournament West regional.

“Everyone was great, really helpful. With me being from Edmonton too, I know the city really well. I love the mountains … it was a great experience,” Healey said. “Signing (here) kind of feels like coming home.”