Men’s hockey: Ohio State’s Josh Healey suspended for NCAA regional, third suspension this year

Ohio State men’s hockey senior defenseman Josh Healey has been ruled ineligible to play in the NCAA West Regional, the Big Ten Conference announced Monday. The suspension comes as a result of a game misconduct penalty that occurred at the 17:32 mark of the third period in a game against Wisconsin on March 17 at the Big Ten Tournament.

Healey, who received an automatic one-game suspension for his third game misconduct of the season, has been suspended for one additional game under the conference’s supplemental discipline process — and therefore, will ultimately miss both potential regional games.

The Buckeyes will open the NCAA tournament Friday afternoon in Fargo, North Dakota, against the No. 2 overall seed Minnesota-Duluth. Puck drop from Scheels Arena is set for 6:30 p.m.