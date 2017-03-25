Men’s lacrosse: Ohio State handed first loss by Notre Dame

Please follow and like us:

The Ohio State men’s lacrosse team entered Saturday’s game with a perfect 9-0 record. On an impressive run, the Buckeyes perfect streak hit a snag against Notre Dame, and the Fighting Irish came away with a 12-7 win.

Away from home, OSU was overmatched, allowing four first-quarter goals and being outshot 44-30 through the entire game. Even with senior midfielder Jake Withers going 14-for-21 on faceoffs, OSU had no answer for the Irish attack.

The Buckeyes were led by freshman attacker/midfielder Tre LeClaire, who had four goals. Notre Dame enjoyed eight different players scoring at least one goal.

OSU senior attacker Eric Fannell brought the game with two in the last quarter, but the Irish rattled off three more goals to bring home the win.

With the loss, the Scarlet and Gray will travel to University Park, Pennsylvania, to face Penn State on April 2 at 7 p.m.