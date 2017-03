Please follow and like us:

Ohio State men’s swimming coach Bill Wadley announced his retirement Tuesday afternoon, after 26 seasons with the Buckeyes.

In his tenure as coach, Wadley was named Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2010 and never had a losing season, finishing his career with a 253-42 record.

His retirement comes at the conclusion of a solid season for the Buckeyes, who finished second at the Big Ten championships in February, along with the 11th consecutive top-20 finish at the 2017 NCAA national championships.