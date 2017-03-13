Report: Ohio State center Trevor Thompson will enter NBA draft

Please follow and like us:

Now that the Ohio State men’s basketball season is officially over, redshirt junior center Trevor Thompson has decided to enter the NBA draft, according to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman. The 7-foot, 250-pound big man averaged 10.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game in 2016-17.

The Indianapolis Star’s Kyle Neddenriep reported on Saturday that Thompson would turn pro, but Dispatch reporter Adam Jardy was told by Thompson’s father that the former Virginia Tech transfer wouldn’t decide on his future until the season was over. Since OSU wasn’t extended an invitation to play in the National Invitational Tournament on Sunday, Thompson was free to make his decision.

Thompson averaged just 6.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in 2015-16 when he made his intentions to turn pro. With the benefit of a new NCAA rule last year, Thompson was allowed to declare for the draft and work out for a limited number of teams but retain his eligibility as long as he didn’t hire an agent and withdrew his name from draft consideration at a specified date.

Thompson can do the same this year, however it appears his intentions of playing pro basketball — whether that be the NBA or not — are clear, telling ESPN he will “forgo his final season in college.”

The immediate replacement to Thompson is likely to be incoming four-star freshman center Kaleb Wesson.