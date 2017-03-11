Men’s gymnastics: No. 3 Ohio State’s upset bid falls short at No. 1 Oklahoma

Like so many teams before it, the Ohio State men’s gymnastics team went up against No. 1 Oklahoma with aspirations of ending the Sooners nearly three-year unbeaten streak, but the third-ranked Buckeyes fell short of Oklahoma 434.550-417.600.

The competition was held in a “five-up, five-count format,” meaning all individual scores count toward the team’s overall score.

Sophomore Alec Yoder led the Buckeyes with a career-best score of 15.400 on the pommel horse. Oklahoma received a season-high score of 72.900 on the pommel horse — the highest pommel horse score in the nation.

Sophomore Joey Bonanno received the highest score for the Buckeyes on the floor with a career-best of 14.250, while Oklahoma’s senior co-captain Colin Van Wicklen scored a 15.300 on the floor, currently the highest in the nation by .250.

After 3 rotations, Oklahoma had a score 219.250 and the Buckeyes a 209.950. Sophomore Tristan Burke registered a season-best score of 14.450 on the vault, helping OSU score a total of 71.000 on vault. With 2 rotations remaining, junior Sean Melton registered an astounding 14.950 on the rings, now ranked seventh in the nation.

Up next, the Buckeyes face Michigan at an away scrimmage in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The event is set to start at 2 p.m.