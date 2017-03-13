Men’s hockey: Mason Jobst named first-team, four other Buckeyes receive B1G honors

Please follow and like us:

Five members of the 13th-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team received Big Ten honors on Monday.

Sophomore forward Mason Jobst was named to the All-Big Ten first team and recognized as the conference’s scoring co-champion with Minnesota sophomore forward Tyler Sheehy, racking up 34 points in conference play. Sheehy won Big Ten Player of the Year.

Jobst had 13 goals and 21 assists in league play, and collected 51 points on 18 goals and 33 assists in the regular season.

A trio of seniors were named to the All-Big Ten second team — goaltender Christian Frey, defenseman Josh Healey and forward captain Nick Schilkey.

Sophomore forward Dakota Joshua was an honorable mention selection, scoring a career-high 11 goals and 22 assists, including nine goals and 11 assists coming in Big Ten play.

On Saturday at Wisconsin, Jobst scored a goal and had an assist to surpass the 50-point barrier for the first time since R.J. Umberger had 53 points in 2003.

Jobst ranks ninth in the NCAA in points per game (1.42), but leads the nation in the category since the start of the second half of the year (1.67).

Following first-team honors in 2016, Healey earned his way onto the second-team all-conference with 24 points on four goals and 20 assists. His plus-18 rating is third among blue-liners in the conference and ranks eighth nationally at his position.

Schilkey was the do-it-all player for the Buckeyes in the regular season. The senior from Marysville, Michigan, led the Big Ten with 26 goals and ranks second in the NCAA with .81 goals per game. The 26 goals are the highest single-season total for one player in the program since 1997. He had 39 points in the regular season, 18 of which came against Big Ten opponents.

Frey ended the season with a .916 save percentage in conference games and a .910 save percentage in the regular season. Frey was injured for part of the season, and shared playing time with fellow senior goaltender Matt Tomkins. Frey was 9-7-3 with one shutout this season.

Senior goaltender Logan Davis received one of six Big Ten sportsmanship awards.

OSU plays in the Big Ten quarterfinals against Michigan State in Detroit at Joe Louis Arena on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.