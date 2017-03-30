Ohio State students to put on “Vegas-style” show with old and new hits

Brandon Adam’s capstone project will be an “Extravaganza.”

Adams, a fourth-year in dance, will present his senior project on Friday and Saturday night at the Red Club on Olentangy River Road.“Extravaganza,” which Adams has been working on since March of 2016, will feature dancing and singing with audience interaction. Adams, in addition to producing the show, will also be dancing and singing Friday and Saturday night.

“It’s an event that, more than anything, celebrates dance and song,” Adams said.

The format of the show will include dance numbers to songs from the ’50s and ’60s, followed by Motown classics, musical theatre, and modern-day pop songs, which will be performed in a glitzy, extravagant, Vegas style, Adams said.

Adams, as well as the other dancers participating in the show, aims to get spectators involved in the show, seeking to encourage movement and participation among the crowd.

“There’s only going to be a few rows of seats because we’re encouraging everyone to get up and dance,” Adams said.

Paige St. John, a second-year in dance who is performing in the show, is also expecting to spend time on and off the stage, while helping engage audience members

“We will be going out into the crowd at some points,” St. John said.

In addition to crowd interaction, Adams says the event will include a photo booth, food, beverages, and an open dance floor.

St. John said she is excited to see what happens when the show opens Friday night. She also added how proud she is of Adams for putting so much into producing the show.

“He has very big ambitions, and he’s very capable of achieving them,” she said.

After the show, and beyond graduation, Adams said he plans to produce more shows similar to this one. Despite being a dance major and initially taking part in show choir and other performance groups, he said production is his passion.

“Extravaganza” will take place Friday night, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m., with the performance starting at 8 p.m. Saturday night, the show will return with doors at 8:30 p.m. and a performance at 9 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $10 via the show’s official site, and will also be available at the door for $15.