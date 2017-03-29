Ohio State’s favorite local band is coming home

Please follow and like us:

Twenty One Pilots, voted best local band in The Lantern’s Best of OSU survey, is topping off an 18-month arena tour by bringing the music back to where it all started, Columbus. The duo is playing four shows over four nights, at four cornerstones of the Columbus music scene. The band arrives in Columbus on June 20 to play the Basement, followed by a June 21 show at Newport Music Hall and June 22 show at EXPRESS LIVE! The duo is then set to end the Emotional Roadshow tour at the Schottenstein Center on June 25.

The band is also combating the dreaded bots and scalpers by distributing tickets in a new way. Fans could register from the time of the announcement on Monday to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday for a chance to buy tickets. At 5 p.m. on Wednesday, codes were distributed to fans for the first three dates, who had one hour to purchase tickets and after the hour expired, any unused codes were transferred to a new crop of fans. The tickets for the Schottenstein show were released at midnight the same night.

Will Daugherty, a first-year in marketing, is hopeful to experience the band on an intimate level again.

“I’ve seen them seven times now and it’s wild to be able to see them in a setting where they all started,” Daugherty said. “It’s really cool that they’re going back to their roots to provide an opportunity for their real fans to have the tickets in hand and not the scalpers.”

Twenty One Pilots is no stranger to the crowds that will be piling in the venues they will play on the four-day stretch.

“The band started with PromoWest, their first show was in the Basement, where they actually opened up for another local Columbus band,” said Megan Doster, marketing director for PromoWest. “They grew up through the ranks of our venues, starting at the Basement, then playing a sold-out show at Newport and then playing EXPRESS LIVE! We’ve seen them make their mark on Columbus and move on to eventually playing to 20,000 fans.”

The band has continued to reach new levels of success, selling out an arena tour for their chart-topping studio album “Blurryface,” and less than six weeks ago the group was awarded its first Grammy.

“Supporting local music is at the core of what we do, giving bands a chance to open for other local bands, and allowing them to play bigger venues,” Doster said.