Please follow and like us:

Nintendo has finally dropped its new console, the Switch. After a weekend of time with the system and “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” the onLAN crew got together to dissect the good and bad parts of the new gaming experience.

Send your questions and comments via onLANpodcast@gmail.com

Music

“Adventures” by A Himitsu

Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0

Music provided by Audio Library

“Thunderstruck” by Big Giant Circles