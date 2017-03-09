Home » A+E » onLAN Ep. 29: Xbox Game Pass and chill

onLAN Ep. 29: Xbox Game Pass and chill

By , and : sparling.23@osu.edu, lacar.1@osu.edu and Scarpinito.1@osu.edu March 9, 2017 0

Please follow and like us:
Facebook
Google+
Twitter

Microsoft announced its new Game Pass subscription service, allowing customers to play any game from a curated library of more than 100 titles for a monthly fee of $9.99. The onLAN crew discusses whether this could pave the way for a new future for video game distribution, comparing it to how Netflix has changed TV show and movie distribution.

Send your questions and comments via onLANpodcast@gmail.com

Music
Adventures” by A Himitsu
Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0
Music provided by Audio Library

Insurrection” by Krispy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Copyright 2017 - The Lantern