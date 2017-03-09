onLAN Ep. 29: Xbox Game Pass and chill

Please follow and like us:

Microsoft announced its new Game Pass subscription service, allowing customers to play any game from a curated library of more than 100 titles for a monthly fee of $9.99. The onLAN crew discusses whether this could pave the way for a new future for video game distribution, comparing it to how Netflix has changed TV show and movie distribution.

Music

“Adventures” by A Himitsu

Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0

Music provided by Audio Library

“Insurrection” by Krispy