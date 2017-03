Please follow and like us:

For this week’s onLAN, the crew discusses their thoughts on “Mass Effect: Andromeda” and its dizzying reception in the gaming community.

Send your questions and comments via onLANpodcast@gmail.com

Music

“Adventures” by A Himitsu

Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0

Music provided by Audio Library

“Saving Earth” by Kaiyoti