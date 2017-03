onLAN Ep. 31: Can video games tell tales?

Please follow and like us:

With Telltale Games releasing its take on “Guardians of the Galaxy” in April, the onLAN crew takes a look at storytelling in games, with a focus on Telltale-like games.

Send your questions and comments via onLANpodcast@gmail.com

Music

“Adventures” by A Himitsu

Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0

Music provided by Audio Library

“The Price of Freedom” by Evan Arnett