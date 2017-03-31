Home » Lantern TV » OSU Graduate and Hai Poké founder persues Dream of Opening Restaurant

OSU Graduate and Hai Poké founder persues Dream of Opening Restaurant

By : wilkerson.103@osu.edu March 31, 2017 0

Hai Poké cofounders Nile Woodson and Mico Cordero finally signed a lease for their first brick and mortar location after spending two years serving from pop-up restaurants and a food truck.

