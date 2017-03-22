OUAB releases tickets for Big Spring Concert and announces upcoming events

Please follow and like us:

National musicians, performers and TV personalities will visit the Ohio State campus this semester thanks to OUAB.

The organization announced Wednesday via Twitter that Toddrick Hall will come to campus to perform his musical, “Straight Outta Oz,” on April 13 and ASAP Ferg will be opening for the Big Spring Concert on March 31.

Tickets for the Big Spring Concert, with headliner Rae Sremmurd, were released Tuesday.

The organization also announced on Tuesday that ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith will speak on campus on March 30 and “Mythbusters” hosts Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman will visit on April 17.

Mike Avdey, fourth-year in operations management and concert chair for OUAB, said in an email that he has received mostly positive feedback from students following the announcement of the Big Spring Concert headliner.

“Rae Sremmurd specifically have gotten extremely popular this year following the success of ‘Black Beatles,’ and they have a bunch of other hits that students will recognize,” Avdey said. “They put on an extremely energetic show, and we hope that they will be fun and enjoyable for all attendees.”

Josh Hubbard, a fourth-year in finance and president of OUAB, said he is also excited about student reactions to the announcement and said in an email that OUAB looks to have variety in their events.

“With Kesha & Brad Paisley as the other two big concerts this year, we wanted to continue fostering new and exciting experiences for students,” Hubbard said. “Rae Sremmurd is really hot right now, and we thought this was an awesome opportunity that students will enjoy.”

The Big Spring Concert will take place at the Northwest Stadium Lot, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets are available now at the Ohio Union information desk, and are limited to one per student with a BuckID required for entry.

But there are other speakers to hear besides the visiting rappers.

Zack Miglich, fifth-year in mechanical engineering and lecture chair for OUAB, said he looks forward to hearing about Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman’s experience on Discovery Channel’s “Mythbusters.”

“A lot of us students grew up watching Adam and Jamie confirm and bust countless myths, and I have friends that have even mentioned that the duo helped to inspire them to enter the STEM field,” Miglich said in an email.

The event will include a discussion with Savage and Hyneman about the behind-the-scenes aspects of their show and will conclude with a Q-and-A session. Tickets will be available at the Ohio Union information desk on March 27 at 5 p.m. and are limited to one per student with a BuckID required for entry.

In a collaborative event with Block O, OUAB will be hosting ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith, who Miglich said will debate topics surrounding OSU sports as well as host a Q-and-A session.

“He is known for his eccentric debating style that is both entertaining and, to some, excessive,” Miglich said.

Tickets to see Smith are available now at the Ohio Union information desk and are limited to two per student with a BuckID required for entry to the event.