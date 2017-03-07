Report: Thad Matta likely to return for 2017-18 season

Please follow and like us:

The job safety of Ohio State men’s basketball coach Thad Matta has come into question more this year than ever. The Buckeyes are 17-13, 7-11 in the Big Ten, but Pat Forde of Yahoo! Sports reported that Matta will, in fact, return for the 2017-18 season.

Y sources: Romar to return at Washington, Matta to return at Ohio State, Fox future in doubt at Georgia https://t.co/4Ogm0g1tXa — Pat Forde (@YahooForde) March 7, 2017

Matta is OSU’s all-time wins leader with 337 career wins in his 13 seasons with the Buckeyes. He has won four Big Ten tournament championships, five regular-season Big Ten titles, and has made two Final Four appearances as well as a national championship game appearance in 2007.

Since the end of the 2012-13 season, the program has been on a relative decline, having won just one NCAA Tournament game since that season. OSU has missed the NCAA Tournament just twice under Matta, and is likely going to miss this season’s tournament without a miraculous run to the Big Ten tournament championship.

OSU plays Rutgers on Wednesday in the opening round of the Big Ten tournament in Washington D.C.