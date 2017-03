Scarlet Scoop: Organizations march against Wendy’s, Harry Potter screened with live music

<iframe width=”640″ height=”360″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/ygAX7nCyNI8″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen></iframe>

This episode of Scarlet Scoop features an inside look at a protest several organizations hosted against Wendy’s, a sneak peak of a Harry Potter screening with live music and more!