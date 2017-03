Scarlet Scoop: Protesters Fast outside of Bricker Hall, ‘Proud to Be Me’ Fashion Show

Welcome back from break, Buckeyes! Today, we’re talking about a group of protesters who have committed to fasting for a week to get OSU to disband their contract with Wendy’s. Plus, the Proud to Be Me Fashion show gives those with disabilities the chance to be runway models.