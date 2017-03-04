Second annual Arab Night aims to deepen understanding of Arab culture

Students in the organization of Arab Students (OAS) pose with their flag. Credit: Dingyu Hu | For The Lantern
A member of the Organization of Arab Students dresses in traditional attire. Credit: Dingyu Hu | For The Lantern
Students dance on stage as part of Arab Night in the Ohio Union on March 3. Credit: Dingyu Hu | For The Lantern
Artwork by Arab artists on display at Arab Night in the Ohio Union on March 3. Credit: Dingyu Hu | For The Lantern
Students participate in a fashion show as part of Arab Night in the Ohio Union. Credit: Dingyu Hu | For The Lantern
The Arab Student Union student organization hosted its second annual Arab Night on Friday. Students representing 22 Arab nations took part in the event which featured music, dancing, a fashion show, poetry readings and art displays.
“The purpose of this event is to increase the cultural diversity and break some stereotypes people have,” said Leen Amin, president of the Arab Student Union.