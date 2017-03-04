Home » A+E » Second annual Arab Night aims to deepen understanding of Arab culture

Second annual Arab Night aims to deepen understanding of Arab culture

March 4, 2017

The Arab Student Union student organization hosted its second annual Arab Night on Friday. Students representing 22 Arab nations took part in the event which featured music, dancing, a fashion show, poetry readings and art displays.

“The purpose of this event is to increase the cultural diversity and break some stereotypes people have,” said Leen Amin, president of the Arab Student Union.

