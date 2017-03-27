Softball: Ohio State shortstop Lilli Piper named Big Ten Player of the Week

Please follow and like us:

Ohio State sophomore shortstop Lilli Piper was named the Big Ten Player of the Week, the conference announced in a release on Monday afternoon.

Piper hit .727 last weekend during the Buckeyes’ weekend sweep of Maryland, hitting two home runs — including one grand slam — and driving in eight runs. She had multiple base hits in each of the three games and had a 1.364 slugging percentage and .750 on-base percentage.

On the season, Piper leads the team in several statistical categories with a .412 batting average, 35 hits, 30 RBIs, 64 total bases and a .753 slugging percentage.

OSU host Wright State on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in its home opener after playing its first 25 games on the road.