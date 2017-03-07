Students present original films in DigiEYE Film/Video Showcase

Please follow and like us:

Students will get a chance to show their film and video work on the big screen this week.

The Ohio State Department of Theatre’s sixth annual DigiEYE Film/Video Showcase is set to take place on Wednesday in a new location, the Wexner Center for the Arts. The event traditionally took place over two days at the Drake Performance and Event Center.

Janet Parrott, associate professor in the Department of Theatre and founder of the event, said she thought it was important to display students’ work to a larger, broader audience. The event allows students to showcase their abilities outside of their respective departments, through narrative, documentary and experimental shorts, Parrott said.

“The pieces that will be screened encompass a wide range of work,” Parrott said. “From experimental to documentary to more traditional storytelling techniques, using both animation and live action techniques.”

The students, who come from areas of study such as design, theater and art, do not view the showcase as competition, said participant Anthony Calautti, a fourth-year in film studies. They view it more as an opportunity, he said.

“DigiEYE gives the opportunity to show students’ work to people who may not have been able to see it otherwise,” Calautti said. “It helps the creators to get their name out there and show what they can do.”

Calautti submitted a narrative about a young man and how he escapes the stresses of college. He said he feels it is all too relatable to college students.

“I wanted to submit this piece because there are several elements involved within it that I really liked, but also I thought other students would like as well,” he said.

In addition to the screenings, there will also be a short Q-and-A session with the creators of the projects.

The DigiEYE film/video showcase event is on Wednesday at 7 p.m. the Wex Film/Video Theater. Admission is free.