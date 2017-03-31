Suspect in Reagan Tokes case to face death penalty

Please follow and like us:

A grand jury has returned an 18-count indictment on Friday against Brian Lee Golsby, the suspect in the death of Ohio State student Reagan Tokes, according to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office. Golsby, 29, will face the death penalty, the grand jury decided.

He is expected to be arraigned on Monday.

Tokes, a fourth-year in psychology, was last seen leaving her shift at Bodega Cafe in the Short North on Feb. 8 before prosecutors say Golsby kidnapped, robbed and raped her, leaving Tokes’ dead body near the entrance of Scioto Grove Metro Park in Grove City. Golsby was arrested shortly in connection to the case on Feb. 11.

“Golsby faces the death penalty for murdering 21 year old OSU senior Reagan Tokes,” Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said in a release. “He is also (facing) decades in prison for a series of robberies in the German Village area.”

Golsby had been out of prison for just under three months before being arrested in connection to Reagan Tokes’ death. He was previously convicted of robbery and attempted rape.