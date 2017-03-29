The Griff, new to campus area, wins best place to live

The newest apartment complex surrounding campus is already generating buzz.

The Griff apartments, located near the corner of Kenny and Kinnear roads, opened up in August and have created a new, luxury living option for Ohio State students. The Griff is among a slew of newer developments popping up near campus, including The View on High, Lennox Flats, The Doric on Lane. Several more complexes are in the works for 2018, including the Highline at Nine.

“I think The Griff has garnered a lot of attention because the amenities that it comes with,” said Lexi Ginwright, a second-year in health information management and systems who is moving into the complex next year. “The building has a huge lounge, pool, outdoor kitchen area, movie theater, multiple study and conference rooms, a great fitness center and a host of other amenities that come with signing the lease.”

Samantha Scott, the leasing manager for The Griff, said she is just grateful to have gotten to this point.

“We opened our doors last August, it was treacherous getting there, but we got there,” Scott said. “There was even a scare that we weren’t going to open in time, but we shut everything down and focused on the places that the students were going to live in, and made sure they had a place to go.”

The complex will be fully operational by August and will accommodate more than 550 people, a vast majority being Ohio State students, Scott said.

Emily Hookway, a third-year in animal science who currently lives at The Griff, said she has found that people are finding something different at the complex versus some of the other apartments in the area.

“I’ve talked to people who are moving in next year, and a lot of them moved … because they weren’t happy with their other ones,” Hookway said. “I think it honestly sets a completely new standard for living off campus for college students.”