Voice of Tina Belcher to perform at Big Spring Standup Show

Tina Belcher of “Bob’s Burgers” will be coming to campus this week — in a sense.

Dan Mintz, the voice of the character, will be bringing his standup act to Ohio State for the Buckeye Standup Comedy Club’s second annual Big Spring Standup Show on Thursday.

“(Mintz) is just someone that I think a lot of us have looked up to as a comedian, and it’s really cool from a marketing perspective, because we have someone with a name brand. People don’t know the name Dan Mintz, but a lot of people know the name Tina,”said Alex Lacey, president of Buckeye Standup Comedy Club and third-year in biomedical science.

Eight of the club’s members will also perform.

Lacey said Mintz’s style of standup comedy is different than what many might be familiar with through his character on “Bob’s Burgers.”

“I think people will be very intrigued by his stage presence, where he just stands there, he looks out above the audience and just does one-liner after one-liner after one-liner,” Lacey said.

Buckeye Standup Comedy Club partnered with Delta Tau Delta fraternity to put on the show, and all donations will go to the fraternity’s charity of choice, the Juvenille Diabetes Research Foundation.

Ricky Mulvey, vice president of Buckeye Standup Comedy Club and third-year in finance, said both organizations wanted people outside of the OSU community to have the opportunity to see Mintz perform.

“Dan Mintz is such a great comedian, and he doesn’t really come by Columbus that often so we really wanted to open it up to for people to come,” Mulvey said.

This crowd will likely be the largest that many of the club’s members will have performed for, which is a great experience for emerging comedians, Mulvey said.

“It’s an adrenaline rush to perform comedy in front of anyone, and when the crowd gets larger, it’s kind of like stepping off of the plank and then you jump, and you hope there’s water underneath you,” he said. “It’s good to have the credit of warming up for professional comedians we really like, and it’s fun to put on really good comedy shows.”

Along with being a way to bring Mintz to campus and giving some of the club’s members an opportunity to perform in front of a large crowd, Lacey said the show is a celebration of the club’s growth since it was founded in 2011.

“This is a huge growing moment for a student organization that I can’t wait to see pans out, not only in my tenure here throughout next year but into the future,” Lacey said.

The Big Spring Standup Show will take place in Hitchcock Hall 131 at 8:30 p.m. on March 23.

The show is free for OSU students who show a BuckID to attend and a $10 donation will be required for non-OSU students at the door.