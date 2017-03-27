Women’s basketball: Kelsey Mitchell named Associated Press second-team All-American

Please follow and like us:

Ohio State junior guard Kelsey Mitchell was named an Associated Press second team All-American on Monday, collecting the honor for the third straight year.

Earlier in the season, Mitchell received the Big Tens Player of the Year for her second consecutive season. This season marks the third year which she has led the Buckeyes in scoring.

The Cincinnati native is also the quickest player to score 2,000 points in the NCAA. Mitchell leads the Buckeyes in three-points made and is on-track to become the Buckeyes all-time leading scorer, trailing OSU’s leading scorer, Jantel Lavender, by only 265 points.

OSU lost to Notre Dame in the NCAA tournament Sweet 16 on Friday, ending its season.