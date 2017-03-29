Women’s basketball: Kelsey Mitchell returning for senior season

Please follow and like us:

On Wednesday night Ohio State junior guard Kelsey Mitchell announced she will return for her senior season with the Buckeyes. Mitchell is the all-time leader in three-point made field goals and is just 265 points away from leading the Buckeyes in all-time points scored.

Mitchell released a statement giving her reasons to return, citing her studies and getting the Buckeyes to the Final Four.

“Getting a degree from The Ohio State University was one of my top goals when coming to college and I look forward to completing my degree next spring. My teammates and I also have a number of goals we have yet to accomplish on the court. One of those goals is to play in the Final Four and we have a tremendous opportunity to do that next year here in Columbus. I’m excited to get back in the gym with my teammates and continue to work to get better,” she said.

Earlier this week she was named an Associated Press All-American, her third time earning the title in her three seasons of play. Mitchell was also named this year’s Big Ten Player of the Year for the second time.