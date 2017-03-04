Women’s lacrosse: Eleven Buckeyes score, Rizzo shuts out Dukes in second half for 17-5 win

Please follow and like us:

The Ohio State women’s lacrosse team continued its winning ways, beating the Duquesne Dukes 17-5 on Friday afternoon. The Buckeyes had no shortage of offense with 11 different players scoring, but they were led to victory by sophomore midfielder Baley Parrott’s four-goal outing.

The Scarlet and Gray are now 5-1 on the season after the team’s 14th win over the Dukes in 17 meetings.

Duquesne opened up the scoring just 16 seconds into play, but the Buckeyes retaliated with three goals, giving them an early lead. Junior attacker Molly Wood and two New Albany High School graduates — senior midfielder Morgan Fee and freshman midfielder Liza Hernandez — netted the goals for the Buckeyes.

The Dukes would tie the game up at three goals a piece with 19:27 remaining in the half after goals from freshman defender Maddie Hart and junior attacker Jill Vacanti. OSU would begin their barrage of goals with two goals from freshman attacker Alex Vander Molen and two goals from Parrott.

Duquesne would cut into the Buckeye lead with two more goals right before the end of the first half, the latest of which came with just 15 seconds remaining. However, that would be the final time that the Dukes beat freshman goalie Jill Rizzo as OSU shut the Dukes out for the entire second half.

The Buckeyes have been one of the most prolific offenses in the Big Ten this season, averaging 13.8 goals per game. This latest outpour of goals was just the most recent example of the volatility of their attack.

In the second half, Hernandez began OSU’s 10-goal run just 44 seconds after the restart. From then on OSU continued to fill up the net. Parrott scored her third with sophomore midfielder Erika Keselman scoring within the next minute, pushing the Buckeyes’ lead to five.

Junior midfielder Shannon Rosati scored her second goal of the year with 21:45 left on the clock. Wood scored her second goal of the day — rounding out her two-goal and three-assist game — off of a Hernandez helper.

OSU would hold Duquesne to just 20 shots on the day while registering 44 of their own. Freshman goalie Jill Rizzo had more saves (7) than goals allowed (5).

The Buckeyes added six more goals before the end of the game, including sophomore attacker Sara Dickinson’s first of the year. Junior attacker Lauren Sherry netted her second of the season before Parrott scored her fourth unassisted goal of the game.

Two freshman would score their first collegiate goals when midfielder Regina Doty and attackman Jaclen Moxley found the back of the net finishing off OSU’s thwarting of the Dukes 17-5.

The Buckeyes will need all of this production to continue as their next game is against the No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend, Indiana at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.