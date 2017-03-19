Wrestling: Bo Jordan defeated in 174 NCAA championship by Penn State’s Mark Hall

Please follow and like us:

ST. LOUIS – In a Big Ten finals rematch, Ohio State’s No. 3 174-pounder Bo Jordan lost in the NCAA finals to Penn State’s No. 5 Mark Hall, 5-2.

Jordan fought from behind for most of the match, and fans called relentlessly for a stalling call on Hall that would’ve drawn the score even late in the match, but only a warning was given.

Ultimately, it wouldn’t matter as Hall got a takedown at the buzzer to widen the gap with Jordan.

Jordan, a redshirt junior, was making his first appearance in the NCAA Championship match only weeks after beating Hall 6-4 in overtime for his first Big Ten championship March 5.

The loss marks the second for Jordan all season, with the other coming to Cornell’s Brian Realbuto. Jordan avenged that loss by defeating Realbuto in the NCAA semifinals.

Hall, a true freshman, upset top-seeded Zahid Valencia from Arizona State – also a freshman – on his way to the finals, and upset Jordan to secure his NCAA title in his first year of competition.