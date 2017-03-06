Wrestling: Ohio State wins 2017 Big Ten title

Please follow and like us:

After junior Kyle Snyder sealed his individual championship at heavyweight, it became official: the Ohio State Buckeyes are the 2017 Big Ten wrestling champions.

OSU scored 139.5 points as a team to claim the top spot while Penn State placed second with a score of 130. Both teams entered the tournament with three No. 1 pre-seeded wrestlers.

In addition to the team victory, the Buckeyes also took home four individual championships, including redshirt junior Nathan Tomasello (133 pounds) winning his third, and redshirt freshman Kollin Moore (197 pounds) winning his first.

The other two champions were redshirt junior Bo Jordan at 174 pounds, his first Big Ten championship after finishing as a runner-up twice previously, and world champion Snyder winning his second at heavyweight.

Two other Buckeyes finished as runners-up: Myles Martin at 184 pounds and Micah Jordan at 149 pounds.

The Buckeyes next competition will come at the NCAA National Championships tournament March 16-18 at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis.