Wrestling: Snyder wins, BoJo 2nd, Ohio State finishes 2nd, well behind Penn State at NCAA championships

ST. LOUIS — Ohio State wrestling placed second at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in St. Louis with 110 points, trailing only Penn State at 146.5.

With five All-Americans, the Buckeyes had a strong performance and are already looking to build for next year. Every starter will be returning for the Buckeyes in 2018.

“Senior year, the nationals are going to be in Cleveland,” junior Kyle Snyder said after winning the 285-pound NCAA Championship. “So no better place to bring one to Ohio State. Our lineup is going to be really good next year.”

With Snyder returning, the Buckeyes will enter 2018 with six wrestlers likely to be ranked in the top five of their weight class.

The team clinched second place by the end of competition in the consolation bracket, before championship matches had begun.

While Penn State led the field by a wide margin early and never looked as if they would surrender the lead, OSU had to fend off the likes of Iowa and Oklahoma State to ensure its silver finish. Oklahoma State finished third with 103 points and Iowa finished fourth with 97.

The team featured one individual champion, a runner-up, two third place finishers, and a wrestler in both fourth and fifth place.

Snyder captured his second national title over Wisconsin’s Connor Medbery at heavyweight, and redshirt junior Bo Jordan finished as a runner-up to Penn State’s Mark Hall.

Redshirt junior 133-pounder Nathan Tomasello and redshirt freshman 197-pounder Kollin Moore each finished third in their respective weight classes, while 149-pounder Micah Jordan finished fourth and 184-pounder Myles Martin finished fifth.

With that, the team features five All-Americans, each of which will be returning for the 2018 season.