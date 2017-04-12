Abigail Wexner to deliver commencement address

Please follow and like us:

Abigail Wexner, Ohio State Board of Trustees member and Columbus philanthropist, will deliver the spring commencement address May 7 to an estimated crowd of about 11,500 graduates, the university announced Wednesday morning.

Along with being a lawyer and community volunteer, Wexner has a passion for getting involved in philanthropy dedicated to children’s issues, the news release noted. She is the wife of Les Wexner, for whom OSU’s arts and medical centers are named after.

From 2005 through July 2012, she served as chair of the board of directors for Nationwide Children’s Hospital. She is also the founder and chair of the board for the Center for Family Safety and Healing, and a past chair of the Governing Committee of The Columbus Foundation.

“It is a delight to welcome Abigail Wexner to speak at our 415th commencement ceremony,” University President Michael Drake said in a statement. “Abigail’s decades of community service and philanthropy are shining examples for all who aspire to profoundly impact the lives of others. Her compassion and determination are true assets to our university and will no doubt inspire our graduates as they set out to elevate our communities, the state and the broader world.”

In 2014 she was appointed to a nine-year term on the Board of Trustees.

She also serves on the boards of L Brands, Inc., Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Pelotonia, The Wexner Medical Center and The Wexner Foundation.

During the ceremony, the university is set to award the honorary Doctor of Public Service to Wexner. OSU is also set to award the honorary Doctor of Public Administration degree to former astronaut and NASA administrator Charles F. Bolden Jr.

The university is set to also confer the Distinguished Service Award on Lucy Shelton Caswell, professor emerita and the founding curator of the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library and Museum, as well as Richard Stoddard, a former OSU employee of 37 years.