Advanced Computing Center for Arts and Design puts on open house

Ohio State’s Advanced Computing Center for the Arts and Design presented its annual open house at its headquarters in Sullivant Hall on Friday.

The center offers resources in new media, arts and technology to provide academic and research experiences for graduate students and faculty, according to its website.

The event included demonstrations of a variety of technological inventions including animation, 3D printed objects, interactive information design, virtual reality and game design.

“The project you see represent the inspired outcome of multidisciplinary energy and made possible by the uniqueness and support of the center”, said Mary Anne Beecher, chairperson of the Department of Design.