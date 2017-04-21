Our spring special show “Behind the Scenes of OSU” takes you behind the scene of Ohio State’s Brutus the Buckeye, Athletic Band and the Orton Bell Tower to give the OSU community more insight into some of OSU’s most famous attributes and traditions.
