Board of Trustees: Committee approves posthumous degree to Reagan Tokes, approves new master’s program

The Board of Trustees Academic Affairs and Student Life Committee voted to approve all proposals on the agenda on Thursday, including a posthumous degree for three Reagan Tokes. The proposals will go to a final vote before the Board of Trustees on Friday.

Tokes, a fourth-year in psychology, was last seen alive on Feb. 8 as she left her shift from Bodega Cafe in the Short North, before police say she was kidnapped, robbed, raped and murdered. Brian Lee Golsby, 29, is facing an 18-count indictment related to Tokes’ death and a string of robberies in German Village, and is facing the death penalty. He pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Tokes was remembered shortly after her death by a string of vigils and fundraisers held at campus bars to raise money both for a scholarship in her name, as well as for her family.

“I do not want to breeze over the importance of awarding these degrees,” McPheron said.

The committee also voted to award degrees to be posthumously awarded to Adam Doleh and Jarrod Jasmine. Doleh is to be awarded a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering. Jasmine is to be awarded an associate degree from OSU’s Agricultural Technical Institute, as well as a bachelor’s degree in Environment and Natural Resources.

Committee members also approved the establishment of a master of contemporary art and curatorial practice. Bruce McPheron, executive vice president and provost, said high levels of interest in an art-curation degree exist, although there isn’t an offering anywhere nearby.

Committee members also voted unanimously to approve amendments to the Rules of the University Faculty — upon recommendation from the University Senate — which included changes to rules on the council on enrollment and student progress and the committee on academic misconduct.

Within the council on enrollment and student progress, the amendments change the designated membership positions. Overall, the committee gained an extra seat and rose to 18 members where previously it was 17. Of the 18 seats, according to the meeting agenda, nine are now to be tenure-track faculty and one is a non-tenure track faculty, two are graduate students, two are professional students; two are undergraduate students, and two are non-voting administrators.

The amendments to the committee of academic misconduct also regarded membership positions. The committee will now consist of forty-two members instead of thirty-four: twenty-two faculty with at least eighteen tenure-track faculty, eighteen students — made up of nine graduate students and nine undergraduates students.