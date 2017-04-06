Board of Trustees: Committee discusses crime trends, construction

Please follow and like us:

The Ohio State Board of Trustees Master Planning and Facilities voiced its support for the planning costs for newly announced Framework 2.0 construction projects, estimated to cost between $5-7 million. The Wexner Medical Center Board approved putting funds up for the design and planning phase as well, and the full board will vote to approve the money on Friday.

In addition to supporting future endeavors outlined in the new Framework 2.0 plan, the committee reviewed and continued to endorse the 11 current construction projects that exceed $20 million individually, including renovation and upgrades of the Schottenstein Center, Ohio Stadium and Wexner Medical Center.

Two of the projects that are over $20 million— the Pomerene and Oxley Hall renovation and phase one of the Cannon Drive relocation — are either at risk of being over budget or may need a time extension, respectively. Jay Kasey, senior vice president of the Office of Administration and Planning, said both would be finished either on time or within the estimated cost.

Upcoming construction

Designs and visual renderings of projects starting soon were presented to the committee. The first images of the Schumaker Student-Athlete Development Center, which will connect to the current Woody Hayes Athletic Center, were released. Construction is slated to begin this month.

The Covelli Multi-Sport Arena, a new athletic facility to be located on the corner of Fred Taylor Drive and Ackerman Road, will begin its two-year construction this June.

A remodeled north entrance and promenade will be added to the Schottenstein Center, with construction planned to begin in May. The purpose is to improve the fan experience and make the front entrance more accessible, according to the Board of Trustees’ agenda.

Crime on and off campus

Compared to this time last year, major on-campus crimes were up almost 10 percent and off-campus crimes were up almost 6 percent. This raised concerns within the committee, as member Robert Schottenstein had called for a “deeper dive” previously.

Kasey pointed out that OSU fared favorably to other colleges when comparing data on violent crimes per 1000 students, and said that OSU stands out in relation to other colleges in that it is positioned within a large city.

“Of all these campuses, we are the only one that we know of that has a requirement that all freshman and sophomores live on campus,” Kasey said. “So we think this year we are having more crime because we are having more people live on campus.”

Kasey said these crimes primarily consist of robbery and a few assaults.

Buying and selling property

In an effort to acquire space for future Framework 2.0 plans, OSU will be buying a three-story apartment complex at the corner of Highland Street and 10th Avenue for almost $1 million.

OSU is continuing to seek land area around the medical campus to add buildings and increase interaction between different colleges.

OSU will also be selling two Upper Arlington medical offices. Both of the offices have been vacant since last summer, when practices were consolidated into OSU Outpatient Care Upper Arlington. The two properties are appraised at roughly $1 million together.