Board of Trustees proposal would grant honorary degree to Reagan Tokes

Reagan Tokes won’t graduate in May, but she might still get a diploma.

The Board of Trustees is set to vote on a proposal to grant Tokes a posthumous bachelor of arts degree when it meets this week, according to its agenda.

Tokes, a fourth-year in psychology, was last seen alive on Feb. 8 as she left her shift from Bodega Cafe in the Short North, before police say she was kidnapped, robbed, raped and murdered. Brian Lee Golsby, 29, is facing an 18-count indictment related to Tokes’ death and a string of robberies in German Village, and is facing the death penalty. He pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Tokes was remembered shortly after her death by a string of vigils and fundraisers held at campus bars to raise money both for a scholarship in her name, as well as for her family.

The proposal also calls for degrees to be posthumously awarded to Adam Doleh and Jarrod Jasmine. Doleh is to be awarded a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering. Jasmine is to be awarded an associate degree from OSU’s Agricultural Technical Institute, as well as a bachelor’s degree in Environment and Natural Resources.