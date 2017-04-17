Campus area crime map April 10 – 16

Please follow and like us:

A rape reportedly occurred at an off-campus location on April 3 and was reported to the Columbus Division of Police on Wednesday at 4:22 p.m. (Not pictured on map.)

An assault was reported to CPD on North High Street near East 17th Avenue at 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

A motor vehicle was reportedly stolen at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday from a residence on East 11th Avenue near Indianola Avenue.

A motor vehicle was reportedly stolen at 10 p.m. on Thursday on North Fourth Street near East 11th Avenue.

A motor vehicle was reportedly stolen at 10 p.m. Friday on Chittenden Avenue near North High Street.

A man not affiliated with the university was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia at the James Cancer Hospital at the Wexner Medical Center at about midnight on Saturday.

Note: Crimes featured on this map do not represent the full extent of criminal activity in the campus area.