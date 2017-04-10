Campus area crime map April 3 – 9

Please follow and like us:

A man not affiliated with the university reported a rape had occurred at a West Campus location on Thursday at 9 p.m. (Not pictured on map.)

A man reported an unknown suspect for improperly discharging a semi-automatic firearm at the victim’s home and car located near the intersection of Summit Street and East Third Avenue on Thursday at 9:22 a.m.

An aggravated robbery reportedly occurred on Summit Street near East Eighth Avenue on Wednesday at 3:05 a.m. According to the online police log, the victim arrived on his front porch, where the suspect approached him with a handgun and demanded he give him his phone and wallet which contained a reported $580 in cash.

A man was reported to the Columbus Division of Police for indecent exposure after someone allegedly witnessed the man masturbating on North High Street near East 13th Avenue on Friday at 11 p.m.

A student was arrested for offenses involving an underage person near the intersection of Woody Hayes Drive and Coffey Road on Sunday at 4:08 a.m.

Note: Crimes featured on this map do not represent the full extent of criminal activity in the campus area.