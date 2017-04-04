Campus area crime map March 27 – April 2

Please follow and like us:

A felonious assault reportedly occurred at the intersection of Chittenden Avenue and North High Street on Thursday at 8 a.m. The victim stated to the Columbus Division of Police someone had attacked him with a knife.

A staff member reported domestic violence by a known suspect at the Blackwell Inn at Fisher College of Business on Sunday at 5:11 a.m.

A man not affiliated with the university was arrested by University Police for theft at the Barnes & Noble on North High Street on Friday at 12:07 p.m.

A staff member reported a known suspect for inducing a panic at Park-Stradley Hall on Friday at 7:32 p.m.

A staff member reported an unknown suspect for possession of drugs at Siebert Hall on Thursday at 11:10 p.m.

A woman not affiliated with the university reported a theft at the Ohio Union on Thursday at 8 a.m.

Note: Crimes featured on this map do not represent the full extent of criminal activity in the campus area.