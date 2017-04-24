Columbus’ Own: Admiral Contempt brings back 90s rock with a folk twist

Please follow and like us:

When singer and guitarist Maddie Bolzenius, pianist Jackson Arnold, and lead guitarist James Sterling met, they were coworkers at Aladdin’s Eatery, a Mediterranean restaurant in Grandview. What they didn’t know is that their working relationships would turn into a musical relationship as well.

A year and a half ago, the local trio formed the band Admiral Contempt.

“One day at work James said ‘We should start an angry 90s lesbian rock band,’” said Bolzenius.

The band released its EP, “ Lost to the Wind” on March 31, and has played many shows throughout Columbus in support of it, most frequently Tatohead’s Public House near German Village.

“I write a lot of personal lyrics,” said Bolzenius on her approach to writing for the EP. “I just try and be true to myself when I write.”

She also added that, while writing for the EP, she took influence from artists such as Sufjan Stevens and Indigo Girls. Bolzenius said her love for both folk music and 90s rock influences the band’s sound.

While the band enjoyed the outcome of their debut EP, they’re already in the studio to record their first full-length album.

“Our newer songs are more ambitious,” said Arnold on the content of the upcoming album, which currently doesn’t have a set release date.

On top of their recording and gig schedule, both Bolzenius and Arnold are planning to attend OSU next semester. Arnold will be transferring from Columbus State.

“I’m going to be studying music education, and I honestly can’t wait,” said Bolzenius.

Admiral Contempt will play Skully’s for the first time on Tuesday. The show starts at 6 p.m. and tickets are $15 at the door.